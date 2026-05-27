Don 3: Did you know why Farhan Akhtar chose Ranveer Singh instead of Shah Rukh Khan as the lead?

New Delhi:

Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3 has recently been in the news due to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh abruptly withdrew from the project, after which production house Excel Entertainment claimed a financial loss of Rs 45 crore.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against the actor over his alleged last-minute exit from the film.

When the project was first announced, several fans expected Shah Rukh Khan to reprise his iconic role as Don. However, Ranveer Singh was later announced as the new lead. Read on to find out why Farhan Akhtar chose Ranveer Singh for the role instead of Shah Rukh Khan.

Why did Farhan Akhtar cast Ranveer Singh in Don 3 instead of Shah Rukh Khan?

In an conversation with Faye D'Souza, Farhan Akhtar opened up why did he cast Ranveer Singh for the film Don 3 instead of Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "When I first started thinking about doing a Don 3, I mean, obviously, I thought of writing something with Shah Rukh in it, but somehow we just couldn’t find the right place to be able to take the story to. We couldn’t find common ground on it, so that didn't happen."

He further added, "So I was like, let me just kind of rethink what I want to do with the film and kind of go back. Kind of go back and a little bit more into like a 'what made Don, Don' kind of story, and that's when I started writing that. Then, that took on a life of its own, and that obviously needed for there to be a younger actor. Ranveer Singh just felt like absolutely the right guy to go to for it"

Ranveer Singh's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, where he played the roles of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The two-part film series became a blockbuster at both the domestic and worldwide box office. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Also Read: Don 3 controversy explained: What went wrong between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh? Know here