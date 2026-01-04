Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn heads at NBA game in New York, video goes viral | Watch Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted enjoying an NBA game in New York during their US winter holiday. Several pictures of the duo started circulating online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned heads at an NBA match which took place in New York. The couple is currently on a winter holiday and enjoying their holiday in the United States.

Fans who were present at the venue clicked pictures and videos of the couple, which soon surfaced online. In the photos, Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in black and white outfits.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attends NBA game in New York

In the now-viral photos and videos, Deepika can be seen dressed in a black leather jacket paired with black trousers. She kept her elegant look with smoky eye makeup. Whereas Ranveer matched her look in a black jacket, t-shirt and trousers, and completed his look with a beanie. Take a look at the viral video below:

For the unversed, the couple attended the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks match at Madison Square Garden on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Ranveer Singh named NBA's brand ambassador for India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) named Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India in 2021, and the Dhurandhar actor has been working with the NBA to help increase the league's profile in India since then.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh recently seen in the Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The film has been dominating at the box office ever since it hit the screens.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Atlee's magnum opus project tentatively titled 'AA22 x A6' opposite South superstar Allu Arjun. Notably, this collaboration marks the first collaboration between the trio - Deepika Padukone, Atlee, and Allu Arjun

