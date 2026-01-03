Suriya applauds Aditya Dhar's vision, showers praise on Akshaye Khanna; Dhurandhar director reacts Dhurandhar completed 30 days of its release on Saturday and on the day South Indian star Suriya took to his X profile to applaud the film and it's director.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well in theaters. It has proven to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The film completed a month since its release today, Saturday and high praises for the spy-thriller are coming in.

Now Jai Bheem actor Suriya has joined the list as he took to his X profile on January 3 to praises Aditya Dhar and his team for Dhurandhar. Moreover, the filmmaker was also quick to express gratitude towards the actor.

Suriya reviews Dhurandhar

Suriya and his wife Jyothika posted a joint note on X as they wrote, 'Thank you Aditya Dhar for giving this masterpiece. Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... Love and respect to you and the whole team. Special congrats to my bro R Madhavan - what a transformation! Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love from Suriya and Jo'.

Aditya reacts to the high praise

Aditya Dhar also replied to Suriya's tweet as he wrote, 'Grateful beyond words, Suriya sir. Your love and encouragement mean everything to us. Deeply honoured and inspired. Much love and respect to you and Ma'am.'

Dhurandhar collection

The spy action film, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, was released in theaters on December 5, 2025. It had a spectacular opening day and the momentum has continued ever since. The film has already crossed the 700 crore mark. Now, it is moving towards the 800 crore club in India.

Yesterday, on Friday, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore. Today, Saturday, on its 30th day, Dhurandhar earned Rs 8.58 crore according to the figures available at the time of writing. The film's earnings have again increased over the weekend. The total collection of Dhurandhar has reached Rs 756.33 crore in India.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1167.25 crore worldwide.

