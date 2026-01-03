Jana Nayagan trailer impresses X users: Thalapathy Vijay fans call it 'all time record-breaker' | See reaction Jana Nayagan will be released in theaters in Hindi as 'Jana Neta'. Apart from Thalapathy, the movie also features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan trailer has finally been released amid massive anticipation. The last film of Thalapathy Vijay, before his political stint is generating massive buzz on and offline. And to ignite some more, the makers of Jana Nayagan have released the official trailer on Saturday in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The Tamil movie that also features Bobby deo, Prakash Raj and Pooja Hegde will release on January 9, 2026, clashing with Prabhas' Pan India release The Raja Saab.

Jana Nayagan trailer wins over internet

Within just half an hour of its release, Jana Nayagan trailer has won over the internet. X users are already calling it a 'record-breaker' and 'blockbuster'. A X user took to his profile and wrote, '#JanaNayagan seems like an Unapologetic Commercial Entertainer From #HVinoth ..Making Looks Fantastic. There's a Political Angle and then there's a Sci-fi angle as well.. "I'M COMING" dialogue..'

Another X user wrote, 'RECORD ALERT: Jana Nayagan trailer has crossed 5 million real-time cumulative views within 5 minutes, marking the fastest 5M views ever recorded in Kollywood history.'

Let's have a look at some other reactions here:

Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy's last film

Thalapathy Vijay announced Jana Nayagan as his last film in 2024 as the actor is now taking up the full time of a politician with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Hence, the fans and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in expressing their gratitude towards the superstar.

More deets about the film

Jana Nayagan will be released in theaters in Hindi as 'Jana Neta'. Apart from Thalapathy, the movie features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, while Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narayan will also be seen in the supporting cast.

The film is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by KVN Productions, marking their first Tamil production. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Jan 9, 2026.

