Rani Mukerji raises her voice against child abuse

Image Source : INDIA TV Rani Mukerji will feature in 'I For India' concert on Star Bharat on Sunday.

‘I for India’ concert will be screen on your television screens on Sunday. The artists in this concert range from Bollywood superstars to sportsperson and to musicians, who came together for a noble cause. Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is set to grace the event. Rani’s stardom boomed again with her recent success Mardani, a film that highlighted heinous crimes. Being a proud mother of a daughter, Rani said she always wanted to create awareness about child abuse.

The talented actress commented on the child abuse, saying: “Instances of child abuse have increased during the lockdown. I urge you all to stay more vigilant. If you see or hear anything suspicious or odd please report it to the authorities immediately. My daughter Adira calls this coronavirus an invisible monster lurking in the streets, she tells me, mamma, this monster will surely go away one day.”

I for India concert is much more than entertainment. It has lessons and experiences shared from Bollywood’s greatest legends. The world’s biggest digital concert ‘I For India' will be premiered on Star Bharat on Sunday at 9 pm.

