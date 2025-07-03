Ranbir Kapoor's official look in Ramayana is here, unseen full image surfaces online | See Post On Thursday, the makers of Ramayana movie shared the first look of their film, which featured the official looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as Lord Rama and Ravana.

New Delhi:

The makers of the Ramayan movie series shared the first glimpse of their film on Thursday and broke the internet. The 3-minute teaser was enough to stamp the trust of people in the film after the much-talked-about debacle of Om Raut's Adipurush, based on the same plot. While a first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita got leaked from the Ramayana set way earlier, today, the introduction video by the makers featured some unseen snaps of the actor. Moreover, people who attended the first look event on Thursday have shared a picture of Ranbir, which is not even in the teaser.

Ranbir Kapoor looks impressive as Lord Rama

At the end of the Ramayana first look teaser, there are some shots of Ranbir Kapoor and Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. In the shots, the Bollywood actor can be seen in the vanvaas clothes, shooting an arrow while climbing up a tree. However, another look of the actor is also going viral online, where he can be seen setting his arrow.

Have a look at other snaps of Ranbir from the Ramayana first look video here:

With the official announcement, the makers of Ramayana have also revealed the key characters and actors of their film. Have a look at them here:

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

Yash as Ravana

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Release date

For the unversed, Ramayana is being made in two parts. The shooting for the first movie was completed recently. At the beginning of 2025, the makers had made clear that Ramayana: Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026 and the second part will be released on Diwali 2027. The films are being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. The Ramayana movie series is being co-produced by 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

