WB TET verdict: Calcutta HC sets aside cancellation of 32,000 teaching jobs

The Calcutta High Court division bench has overturned the verdict of the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who earlier ordered cancellation of the 32,000 primary teachers (TET) appointment in 2023. The hearing of the alleged irregularities in WB TET appointment of 32,000 teachers was concluded on November 12 in the division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Ritabratakumar.

WBTET was earlier held in 2014 and around 1.25 lakh candidates had passed the TET exam. The recruitment process began in 2016 and 42,949 were provided jobs. It was alleged that out of 42,949 TET appointment, 32,000 were allegedly employed without proper interviews and untrained, among other irregularities.

Education Minister Bratya Basu posted on X- "In the context of the judgment delivered today by the Honourable High Court's Division Bench, I extend my congratulations to the Primary Education Board. The judgment of the High Court's Single Bench has been annulled. The jobs of 32,000 primary school teachers remain fully secure. My best wishes also to the teachers. Truth has triumphed."