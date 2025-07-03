Yash's first look from Ramayana is out now: Here's how the KGF actor looks like as Ravana While Ranbir Kapoor's look of lord Rama went viral earlier, Yash, who will be seen playing Ravana in the film, has a first glimpse in the video shared by the makers today.

Along with co-producing the Ramayana movie series, Kannada superstar Yash will be seen in the biggest role of his career, Ravana. The makers shared the first look of the film on Thursday and it looks nothing less than a cinematic spectacle. While the background score and top-notch cinematography are already winning hearts, even in the 3-minute YouTube video, the first official look of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash has made people yearn for the motion picture.

Yash's first look as Ravana

While Ranbir Kapoor's look went viral earlier, Yash, who will be seen playing a negative role in the film, has a first glimpse in the video shared by the makers today. However, his entire look as the demigod has not been revealed, but a few snaps of him are enough to create even more anticipation for the film. Have a look at Yash's first glimpse as Ravana here:

Ramayana's first look is out now

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will be seen locking horns in Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga, Ramayana Part 1 and 2. The mythological story, which is being made in two parts, will be released next year. However, the makers have shared a 3-minute first look video of the film on Thursday. The background score by AR Rahman and cinematography by the Academy Award winner are enough to keep audiences hooked to the film, even till next year.

Watch the first look here:

Ramayan cast

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will play lord Rama and Kannada superstar Yash will be seen as Ravana. National Award-winning actress Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of lord Hanuman. TV actor Ravie Dubey will make his big screen debut in the role of Lakshman, Rama’s loyal brother. It is significant to note that for the first time, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have joined forces to craft the music of Ramayana.

Ramayan movies release dates

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

