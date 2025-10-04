Ranbir Kapoor hugs Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport; fans root for their reunion Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s warm airport hug is going viral. Fans are once again hoping to see the ex-couple reunite on screen.

The personal lives of Bollywood stars are often more talked about than their professional ones, especially when it comes to relationships or breakups. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship was once the talk of the town. They used to date each other, but eventually parted ways.

However, the ex-couple has continued to maintain a strong friendship and greet each other warmly whenever they meet. Even after their breakup, they have worked together, and recently, when they were spotted together at the airport, fans once again started discussing their chemistry and wondering if they will be seen together in a film.

Ranbir and Deepika were spotted together at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were recently seen together at Mumbai airport. A video of the duo is now going viral on social media. In the video, they are seen embracing and walking away together, and they even share a casual hug. The video has caught the attention of fans online.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video, social media users are speculating whether the two are working together again. One user commented, "1 movie together pls." Another added, "Best onscreen chemistry!"

Ranbir and Deepika stun in stylish casual looks

In the now-viral videos, Deepika Padukone looked stylish as always in a grey co-ord set with white straps. She completed her look with a sleek bun and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black hoodie, black joggers, and a black cap. He paired the outfit with dark sunglasses and white sneakers.

