Ranbir Kapoor drops major update on 'Brahmastra 2' amid Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday celebration Ranbir Kapoor gave a big update regarding the sequel of Brahmastra during the pre-birthday celebration of his wife Alia Bhatt. Currently, the actor is in the news for his upcoming film Love and War.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva collected Rs 257.44 crore at the box office in 2022. At the end of the film, its sequel Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev was announced, but after that, there was no special update. At Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday party, Ranbir made a big revelation about Brahmastra 2 while talking to the media.

Ranbir gave an update on Brahmastra 2

Ranbir said, 'Brahmastra 2 has been a long-time dream of director Ayan Mukherjee. The whole story is ready in his mind. Right now he is busy with War 2. As soon as this film is released, he will start preparing for Brahmastra 2.'

He further said, 'This film will definitely be made. We have not said much about this film yet, but soon interesting announcements will be made about it.'

Ranbir opens up about SLB's Love and War

Ranbir also talked about his upcoming film, Love and War. This will be his second film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their first film together was Saawariya, which was released 17 years ago. Sharing the experience of working with Bhansali, Ranbir said, 'Working with him is special. I have not seen such a hardworking person. He understands the character, emotions, music and Indian culture very well. Working on his set is tiring and long, but as an artist, it gives satisfaction. He improves the art.'

Ranbir will be seen in these films

Vicky Kaushal will also be in the lead role along with Ranbir in Love and War along with Alia Bhatt. This film will be released in March 2026. Apart from this, Ranbir also has big projects like Ramayana and Animal Park. At the same time, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Alpha, which will be released on Christmas this year.

Also Read: Are Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in contention for Shah Rukh Khan's King?