Are Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in contention for Shah Rukh Khan's King? The discussion over the lead actress opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film King has intensified on social media. Amid all this, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan's names have been trending.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' is in full swing these days. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film as the actor has no releases in 2024 and 2025. Since 'Dunki', none of Shah Rukh's films have come on the big screen. Meanwhile, some interesting information related to his film 'King' has come to light, knowing which the enthusiasm of the fans will increase even more.

Which actress will be seen in 'King'?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, either Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor can be seen in the film. It is reported that the makers can choose either of these two to play a specific role. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet. It is significant to note that the two leading ladies are in contention of the character opposite SRK. On the other hand, 'King' will also mark the theatrical debut of Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana, as she was just seen in the OTT film, 'The Archies'.

Deepika was seen in these films with Shah Rukh

Both Deepika and Kareena have worked with Shah Rukh before. Deepika made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2007 with 'Om Shanti Om', in which SRK played a double role. After this, both of them appeared together in superhit films like 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Pathaan', and 'Jawan'.

SRK's pairing with Kareena

At the same time, Kareena has worked with Shah Rukh in films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', Ashoka, 'Don' and 'RaOne'. The pairing of both was always liked by the audience. In 'King', his daughter Suhana Khan will also be seen in the lead role along with Shah Rukh. 'Munjya' fame Abhay Verma will also play an important role in the film. The film is being directed by 'Pathaan' and 'War' director Siddharth Anand. 'King' is said to be releasing in 2026. The major parts of the films are being shot in UAE.

