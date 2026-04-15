Ramayana: Yash opens up on the epic's timeless appeal and why it's meant for the big screen

New Delhi:

The first look from Ramayana, an introduction of Lord Rama, was unveiled by producer Namit Malhotra on April 2. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role, followed by Yash, who essays the role of Ravana in the film. While the makers have kept his full look reveal a secret for now, the KGF actor spoke about Ramayana and playing Ravana.

Yash talks about Ramayana

With excitement steadily building, Yash, who plays Ravana, spoke about what it means to bring Ramayana to life using today’s technology. At CinemaCon 2026, Yash said, "Ramayana has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time. The very reason this story has endured for so long, and gone beyond boundaries almost transcending cultures where people truly own it suggests there’s something deeply universal about it. And I feel that experiencing it on the big screen, with today’s technology, could make it feel even more immersive and unique for audiences, something they can truly take in and enjoy the way it’s meant to be seen." Watch the first look from Ramayana here:

What do we know about Ramayana cast?

Ramayana brings together a strong cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshamana. Namit Malhotra is backing the film as the producer, Nitesh Tiwari as the director, and Shridhar Raghavan has adapted the screenplay. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

When is Ramayana releasing?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part epic which will release in IMAX worldwide - Part 1 in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Did you spot Yash's Ravana stepping out of the Pushpak Viman in Ranbir Kapoor's film teaser?