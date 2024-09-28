Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to have theatrical release in newly dubbed Indian languages

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Learn details about Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama India release

Fans of the beloved film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama are incredibly excited about its impending theatrical release. In response to the tremendous outpouring of support, Geek Pictures India has officially announced that the much awaited anime adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana, which features new Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbing in addition to the original English dubbing, will hit Indian theaters on October 18.

The inclusion of legendary screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, renowned for blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, adds an extra layer of creative brilliance to this adaptation. With these new dubs, the iconic anime film is poised to reach an even wider audience, reviving this beloved classic for a new generation.

450 artists were involved in the film

The film was made in Japan itself and about 450 artists from both countries contributed to its production. The film was shown for the first time at the International Film Festival of India a year after its release. However, due to the controversy over Ram Janmabhoomi at that time, the film could not survive in theatres and was finally telecast on TV in India. When Aadipurush was criticized last year, people compared the Japanese-Indian film Ramayana with Adipurush and appriciated and now after 31 years, the film will re-release in Indian theatres.

Makers and release date

Releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide. The film will be released in theatres across India on October 18th with newly dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside its original English dub.

