When and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale live? Know prize money here

There is not much time left for the grand finale of film director Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The top-5 finalists have also been announced by the show, whose fate will be decided tomorrow. In such a situation, we are going to tell you all the details of the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 along with when and where you can watch it live. Also, learn what prize money will the winner get.

When and where to watch the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

On July 27, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started on Colors TV channel as usual. This time the stunt game in season 14 was even more dangerous. Talking about the live telecast of this reality show, you can watch it on Colors TV channel from 9 pm on Sunday, 29 September. While it's live streaming on OTT will be on Jio Cinema.

Who are the top 5 finalists this season?

About 12 contestants participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shot in Romania, out of which now the top 5 will fight the last battle. The five finalists are:

Abhishek Kumar Krishna Shroff Shaleen Bhanot Karanvir Mehra Gashmeer Mahajani

Prize Money Details

Everyone keeps an eye on the prize money of any reality show winner. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, this time the winner of the show will be given Rs 20 lakh cash, a luxury black car and a shiny trophy by the makers.

