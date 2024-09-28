Alia Bhatt's much-awaited birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor is her now | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor is here

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. On this occasion, Alia Bhatt posted a beautiful post for him. She shared a few pictures of them but this time too, all the limelight was stolen by their daughter Raha. Apart from these, mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also wished the son and brother a happy birthday.

Alia wishes Ranbir a happy birthday

Alia Bhatt posted and congratulated Ranbir Kapoor saying 'Happy Birthday Baby'. Neetu Kapoor, Smriti Khanna, and Guneet Monga have showered love on this post. Along with this, everyone's eyes are also stuck on the first picture. In this photo, Alia, and Ranbir can be seen hugging a tree and Raha is also standing with it glued to her chest like Mom and Dad and is looking back towards the camera.

In the second photo, Ranbir has taken Raha in his arms, in which also the daughter's face is visible. The third one has Alia-Ranbir and the fourth one has Ranbir and Raha in the stable, where she is seen holding her father's hand. Moreover, in the comment section, everyone is pointing towards the first photo, in which Raha's cuteness is clearly visible.

Ranbir and Alia's relationship

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. After this, daughter Raha was born on November 6. The couple showed the face of their daughter to the world on the occasion of Christmas, 2023, after which people became more crazy about their daughter than Alia and Ranbir. Both the actors have several films lined up.

Where Ranbir was last seen in Animal, Alia featured in Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Ranbir has several films in the pipeline like Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra 2. On the other hand, Alia will also feature in Love And War but first her film Jigra is releasing on next Friday.

