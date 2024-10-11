'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' postponed yet again, was releasing in India after 31 years

Follow us on Image Source : BOOK MY SHOW 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' release in India postponed again

Several films and shows have been inspired by the mythological story Ramayana, which is very much liked by the audience. One of these is Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, 1993. This is a Japanese-Indian animated film which was going to be released in theatres in India. However, now its release date has been postponed. Movie distributors gave this information.

When was the film going to be released?

This film was produced by Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako. He directed the film along with Indian filmmaker Ram Mohan. This animated film was scheduled to be released in theatres on October 18 in 4K format with the English version along with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Geek Pictures India, along with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, has become its distributor in India. They say that the film has been rescheduled so that it can be accessible in as many theatres as possible.

Why is the film postponed?

The company informed about this by posting a letterhead on its official Instagram page. "In response to the incredible enthusiasm of fans across the country, we have decided to change the release date of the film from the previously scheduled October 18. The new date will be announced in the coming time. This decision reflects our commitment to ensure that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of the country," read the official letter.

This film was produced in Japan. Vishwa Hindu Parishad had expressed its displeasure over it by issuing a protest letter. Then the producer thought of clearing this misunderstanding and making it in an animated version and putting his proposal in front of the government.

About the film

Ramayan: The Legend of Prince Rama was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, but it was not released in theatres. It became popular among Indian audiences when it was re-telecast on TV channels in the early 2000s.

Also Read: 'Hera Pheri 3' is in works again! Dispute between Firoz Nadiadwala and Eros resolved: Reports