'Hera Pheri 3' is in works again! Dispute between Firoz Nadiadwala and Eros resolved: Reports

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Hera Pheri 3' is in works again

There's good news for people who are desperately waiting for Hera Pheri 3. After much said and done, the three OG's Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty returned to the third instalment of this much-anticipated film franchise. However, reports of a rift between famous producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Eros had made things seem a bit difficult. But now reports suggest that Nadiadwala has settled his debts with Eros International. With this he has successfully got back the rights to his popular films including 'Hera Pheri 3'. According to the report, Nadiadwala has received a no-due certificate from the court for these films.

According to the media report, Firoz Nadiadwala is now free to make films as per his wish and is committed to entertaining the audience and making a solid comeback. The settlement of the dispute between Nadiadwala and Eros has cleared the way for the production of 'Hera Pheri 3'.

Let us tell you, last year when Firoz Nadiadwala decided to make 'Hera Pheri 3', Eros had given a legal notice to Firoz that till the dues of about Rs 60 crore were not paid, the rights of 'Hera Pheri' would remain with the company. Now, according to the report, the producer has paid all his dues, and the rights to the franchise and many other films have returned to him.

As per the report, 'Hera Pheri 3 is a dream project not just for Feroz but also for the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. They are all happy with the fact that the loans have been paid off by Feroz and now the focus can shift to creative and logistics to take the film on the floors.'

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and his team have completed almost 70 per cent of shooting for another film 'Welcome to the Jungle' produced by Nadiadwala. The big-budget comedy is set to release in late 2025. As per the information, Eros' dues have been paid and the rights of not just Hera Pheri but also several other films from Feroz's catalogue have reverted to them.

