Kajol shouts at devotee at Durga Puja pandal while Alia Bhatt stands still, video goes viral | WATCH

Bollywood actor Kajol is loved for her unfiltered nature and sparkling laughter. These days the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is busy with Durga Puja celebrations. From Rani Mukherjee to Jaya Bachchan and Kajol, Bollywood actresses are enjoying the festive times in full swing. From one of the Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai, a video has gone viral, where Kajol can be seen yelling at a devotee. However, the reason for her shouting at the person may be justified but Kajol's tone has not gone well with the social media users.

Kajol yells at a devotee at the Durga Puja Pandal

A video has gone viral on Instagram, through which social media users have called out Kajol for being outright rude to a devotee in Mumbai. In the video, Kajol can be seen pointing towards a person behind the cameras and shouting at him for wearing shoes inside the pandal. Moreover, she later takes a mic in her hands and requests everyone to either stand far from the stage or take off their footwear.

However, Kajol's reasons were right, she is still being trolled on social media. "Is this place for her only? why she is doing traffic control job," a comment read. Another user wrote, "Jaya Bachchan lite." Another comment read, "She is correct please respect."

Alia Bhatt stood still!

In the video, Alia Bhatt along with her sister Shaleen can be also seen standing near Kajol. The Fana actor can be seen surrounded by several ladies and one of them was also Alia. However, when Kajol was seen yelling at people, Alia stood still and didn't react much. Some users also pointed out that Alia looks scared of Kajol. It is significant to note that Alia's latest film Jigra hits the theatres today.

Navratri comes to an end

People are celebrating both Ashtami and Navami today and our beloved Bollywood celebrities are also joyfully celebrating the festival with their loved ones. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media wherein B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Jaya Bachchan, among others seeking blessings at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The Durga Puja pandal is organised by the families of Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Ayan Mukerji, who are cousins in real life.

