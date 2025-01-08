Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama finally locks its theatrical release date | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film, is set to finally hit Indian theatres. The animated film was earlier scheduled to be released with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside its original English version on October 18, 2024, in the 4K format. Now, it is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2025. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said they are honoured to introduce "this beloved epic" to fans and newcomers alike. ''By collaborating with the best in the industry and presenting it in multiple languages, we aim to ensure this timeless tale touches hearts across every corner of India. This is more than a film, it's a celebration of our culture that bridges generations, showcasing India's heritage through the unparalleled artistry of Japanese anime," Aggarwal said in a statement.

Earlier, Geek Picture India said it rescheduled the film's release with the aim of making the film accessible in a significantly greater number of cinemas. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki.

In its earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for the Baahubali franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but wasn't released in cinema halls. It became popular with Indian audiences upon its re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.

(With PTI inputs)

