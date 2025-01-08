Yash treats fans on birthday with his first look in Toxic, see intriguing video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER The release date of Yash-starrer Toxic is yet to be announced

Yash, on the occasion of his 39th birthday, treated his fans with his first look in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. In the 59-second clip, a cigar-smoking Yash is seen making his way into a posh nightclub called 'Paraiiso', wearing a white suit and fedora. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar's Dice, Toxic is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The actor shared the 'Toxic: Birthday Peek' on his official X page. "UNLEASHED!!" he wrote alongside the link to the video.

Watch the clip here:

Mohandas, who co-wrote the film with Yash, praised the actor for his 'mysterious and meticulous' process. ''When our two worlds of thought collided, the result is neither compromise nor chaos, it's the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines. These words are not just spoken from a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity.

Happy birthday to our Monster mind!" the director said in a statement.

The film will mark Yash's first project after KGF: Chapter 2, which was released in 2022. Yash is also credited as a producer on the film alongside Venkat K Narayana. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the release date of Toxic.

Apart from Toxic, Yash also has a couple of other projects in the pipeline including Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana wherein he will reportedly play the role of Ravan. He will also star in Googly 2 alongside Kriti Kharbanda. he also has an untitled project with Triptii Dimri.

