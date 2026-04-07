Ramayana: After introducing Rama, Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari to release Ravana theme? Know here

New Delhi:

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is shaping up as a large-scale retelling of the ancient epic, with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash leading the cast. The film is planned as a two-part release, one this year and the second installment will be released in 2027. Instead of compressing the story into a single film, the makers are opting for a longer format, allowing more room for both spectacle and character detail.

Now a video has gone viral online, where Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra can be seen talking about the character, hinting that after Rama, Ravana assets can be released soon.

Watch the video here:

Director's take on Ravana

During a promotional interaction in Los Angeles, Tiwari spoke about how he has approached the character of Ravana, played by Yash. He made it clear that the film will not present Ravana as a flat or purely negative figure. Instead, the attempt is to explore different sides of his personality. Ravana, as Tiwari pointed out, was not just the antagonist in the story of Rama. He was also known as a warrior, a scholar, a musician, a capable ruler and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Bringing these aspects into the film, he said, helps create a more rounded portrayal rather than a simplified version.

Tiwari further elaborated on the significance of this method as well. Through the demonstration of Ravana's positive attributes, alongside his negative traits, the story allows for an emphasis on the point that even those possessing knowledge and strength could succumb to hubris or the thirst for vengeance.

More details about the film

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It is being developed with a mix of visual scale and a more grounded, character-focused narrative. According to reports, the combined runtime of both parts could be around six hours, which gives the story more space to unfold.

Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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