Ram Gopal Varma convicted in cheque bounce case, sentenced to three months imprisonment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma has landed in big trouble after Mumbai's Magistrate Court sentenced him to three months imprisonment. Not only this, the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant in this cheque bounce case due to his non-appearance during the hearing. Ram Gopal Verma was not present in the court on Tuesday during the hearing in an almost seven-year-old case. The court considered the filmmaker an accused under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The court has also directed to give Rs 3.72 lakh to the complainant as compensation.

The case was filed against the filmmaker's company by a film named Shree in 2018. Ram Gopal Varma has been facing financial doldrums in recent years as his films have not performed well. Additionally, he had to sell his office during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the filmmaker was released on bail in June 2022 after he executed a personal recognizance bond and paid a cash security of Rs 5,000.

While sentencing Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday, Magistrate YP Pujari said, "No question of set-off under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 as the accused has not spent any period in custody during the trial." The detailed judgement of the court with observations is still pending for release.

The 62-year-old filmmaker is majorly known for his work in Hindi and Telugu cinema. Over the years, he has delivered several box office successes such as Satya, Company and Sarkar, among others. He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for Shool.

