Kapil Sharma among other celebs receives death threat via email, FIR filed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Kapil Sharma recently concluded his Netflix show's second season

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has reportedly received death threats through an email. Not only Kapil but several other celebs including Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D'Souza and actress Sugandha Mishra have also received death threats. A message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Kapil, his family, his associates and Rajpal Yadav would be killed. The email, sent on December 14, 2024, led to a formal complaint.

The threatening message was sent from the email address don99284@gmail.com to Rajpal Yadav's team email account, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com. This led to immediate action, with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the threat of harm. They are now investigating the threat and the person behind the malicious email. Currently, the police have not identified the person responsible, and investigations continue.

Menawhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma has recently concluded his Netflix show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. The show featured several celebrities as guests and fun segments from the comedian team starring Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, among others.

On the other hand, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which went on to become one of the most successful films of the year. The horror comedy flick was released on the occasion of Diwali in November last year and also featured Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Coldplay singer Chris Martin attends 5th anniversary celebrations of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

Also Read: Anupam Kher takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh Mela, says 'tears came out of my eyes' | Watch