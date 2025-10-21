Ram Gopal Varma’s Diwali remark draws backlash after Gaza comparison Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is once again in the spotlight for controversy. His X post comparing the Gaza situation to Diwali 2025 celebrations triggered outrage among users, with many calling his remark insensitive and disrespectful toward the festival’s cultural significance.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma always found himself at the centre of the controversy. The Satya director recently sparked fresh controversy when he shared an X post comparing the situation in Gaza to an Indian festival.

His remark on comparing the auspicious Hindi festival, Diwali, which was celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025, drew widespread criticism from social media users, with many condemning his remark as insensitive.

Ram Gopal Varma's X post sparks controversy online

While reacting to his post, several users wrote, "Comparing a sacred festival like Deepawali with the acts in Gaza is totally wrong and unacceptable."

Another user added, "You've mixed up the irony of festive lights with destructive explosions." Have a look at the reactions below:

One X user commented, "To you it’s a festival of lights; for Gaza, it’s a fire of bombs. Don’t compare celebration to suffering — humanity dies when empathy does."

Ram Gopal Varma's known films and upcoming projects

The 63-year-old filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is best known for his works in films like 'Rangeela', 'Satya', 'Company', 'Shiva' and others. Talking about his upcoming projects, he has reunited with the Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee after 27 years for the project 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'.

The filmmaker shared the announcement posts to his Instagram profile in September this year. The caption of the post reads, "Back with Manoj Bajpayee after Satya… this time for a horror comedy: Police Station Mein Bhoot. Shoot begins now."

For the unversed, the shooting of the horror comedy film 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', began on September 1, 2025. Moreover, the film also stars actress Genelia Dsouza in the lead role.

