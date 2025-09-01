Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varma reunites with Manoj Bajpayee after 27 years | First poster The Satya duo, Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee, will be seen coming together after 27 years in the upcoming horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.

National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is once again returning to the director's chair with one of the prolific actors of Indian cinema, who saw stardom under his direction. Yes! Manoj Bajpayee, who made people fall in love with his talent in Satya, is collaborating with Ram Gopal Varma after 27 years in Police Station Mein Bhoot.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram profile to share several posts on Instagram, making the big announcement.

Police Station Mein Bhoot makers and cast

Police Station Mein Bhoot is a horror comedy that also features Genelia Dsouza. The upcoming film is backed by Karma Media And Entertainment, U Entertainment and Vauve Emirates. Police Station Mein Bhoot is being directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Police Station Mein Bhoot shoot begins today!

The makers of Police Station Mein Bhoot shared a video poster of the film along with the first poster. Moreover, the cast and crew have begun the shooting of this film today, on September 1, 2025.

'Back with Manoj Bajpayee after Satya… this time for a horror comedy: Police Station Mein Bhoot. Shoot begins now,' read Ram Gopal Varma's caption.

Police Station Mein Bhoot release date

The makers have not yet shared any official update on the release date of the film. But as the shooting of the film has started today, hence, Police Station Mein Bhoot can be expected to feature on the big screen in 2026.

On the work front

While Genelia was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Dispatch and Bhaiyaaji. At the same time, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming OTT film, Inspector Zende. The film, based on real-life events, will be released on Netflix this month.

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee can also surprise fans with the teaser of his most anticipated web series, The Family Man Season 3. The third part will be released this year in November.

