Mika Singh kissing scandal to India's Got Latent, 5 controversies of Rakhi Sawant's life

Rakhi Sawant is in the news once again due to the India's Got Latent controversy. Minutes after the social birdie spoke in favour of Ranveer Allahbadia and Samaya Raina, she was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning. For the unversed, seven Sawant appeared on Samay's show in the previous episode. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode to the sixth, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

With the summon news, Rakhi has once again come into the limelight for to wrong reasons. However, this is not for the first time! Have a look at Rakhi Sawant's list of controversies:

Mika Singh Kissing Controversy

When singer Mika Singh gave Rakhi a forceful kiss in front of everyone at his birthday party in 2006, it made news. Rakhi filed a complaint against him, which put him in hot water. Despite this, the artist wrote a song with the Meet Brothers about it.

Adil Khan Durrani Marriage Controversy

Adil Khan Durrani was said to be in love with Rakhi and vice versa. Both were even expressing their love on social media. For the unversed, Adil comes from a business family of Mysore and his social media is a witness to the fact that he parties a lot and roams around in a luxury car. He was 6 years younger than Rakhi and after much said and done, they broke and then followed the Sherlyn Chopra controversy.

Sherlyn Chopra Controversy

Filmmaker Sajid Khan's involvement in the Bigg Boss 16 home caused a furious argument between Rakhi and Sherlyn because of their disparaging comments, the two even filed a defamation lawsuit against one another.

Abhishek Awasthi Slap Controversy

You can say that Rakhi Sawant's love with Abhishek Awasthi is true and both of them dated each other for a long time. This couple was even a part of shows like Nach Baliye, not only this, but to remain in the media, Rakhi even slapped Abhishek in front of everyone. Today Abhishek is married and living a different life.

Cosmetic Surgery Controversy

Rakhi is one of the few well-known figures in the entertainment sector who has publicly acknowledged undergoing surgery. She stated, 'Jo chizein bhagwan nahi deta, wo doctor dete hain,' when she appeared on 'Koffee with Karan 2.'

Rakhi spoke in favour of Samay and Ranveer

Rakhi Sawant supported Ranveer Allahabadia on the controversy of his objectionable comment in Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. She raised questions while talking about the controversy of Udit Narayan kissing female fans during his live show. She asked the media why no action was taken against these people. "Cases like rape and molestation of women keep happening every day in our society, yet no one raises questions on it. Women are not safe in our society, but despite this, no strict action is taken against them," she added.

