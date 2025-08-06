War 2: Rakesh Roshan recreates Aavan Jaavan hook step, Hrithik calls it 'Best Ever' | Watch Rakesh Roshan dancing to Aavan Jaavan from War 2 is winning hearts online. Hrithik’s reaction to his father’s viral video is pure joy!

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film War 2. The movie that also features Kiara Advani and Jr NTR will release this Independence Day. At the moment, YRF is leaving no stone unturned to ignite more and more anticipation for the film. While the teaser and trailer of the film were out earlier, War 2's first song, Aavan Jaavan, was released last week.

Kiara and Hrithik's chemistry, mixed with cool choreography by Bosco Leslie Martis, Aavan Jaavan is being loved by netizens. Moreover, social media users can also be seen re-creating the hook step of the song and sharing it online. Now, Hrithik's father and former actor-director has also joined the trend.

Rakesh Roshan joins the Aavan Jaavan trend

Rakesh Roshan re-created the hook step of Aavan Jaavan on Wednesday. He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, 'Bap bhi kuch kam nahin #AavanJaavan is pure contagious joy. Congratulations @hrithikroshan, @kiaraaliaadvani, @yrf, @ayan_mukerji, @ipritamofficial, @boscomartis and team, you’ve got me dancing!'

Hrithik Roshan reacts to his father’s viral dance

The video was re-shared by Hrithik too on Instagram. 'UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! Hahahahaha. BEST EVER. Papa, you have killed it !! what grace!!,' read his caption.

War 2: Hrithik vs Jr NTR dance face-off in theatres

A dance face-off between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2. YRF took to their social profiles and shared the news. But they also made it clear that the full song will only be out in theatres. However, a glimpse of this song, titled Janaabe Aali, will be out on Thursday.

Yash Raj Films also shared an image of Jr NTR and Hrithik from the upcoming song. 'There will be WAR on the dance floor too! Tomorrow, catch a glimpse of the dance rivalry that you can ONLY watch on the BIG SCREEN when #War2 releases in cinemas from 14th Aug worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil! #JanaabeAali (Hindi), #SalamAnali (Telugu), #Kalaaba (Tamil),' read their caption.

War 2 release date and languages

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan will reprise the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The spy-thriller is set to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day, clashing with Rajinikanth's action film 'Coolie'. The film will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

