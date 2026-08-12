Haiwaan teaser is full of chills sans dialogues; Akshay Kumar turns psycho killer, Saif plays blind musician

New Delhi:

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan is finally here. Akshay Kumar steps away from the conventional roles he has been doing so far and plays a psycho killer in the film directed by Priyadarshan. Saif Ali Khan described his role as 'blind samurai,' calling it one of the most amazing roles he's done so far.

Haiwaan teaser out

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan appear to be entering a world where nothing is quite what it seems. Their unpredictable characters set the stage for what looks like an intense face-off.

The teaser of Haiwaan takes a different approach - it is without any dialogues. With a grey tone, music, and laughs, only the silhouettes of the lead characters, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, do most of the work. While not much is revealed about the plot, Haiwaan is mysterious, dark and unsettling. It sets the tone for a thriller that looks packed with suspense and danger.

The teaser keeps things deliberately cryptic and does not reveal too much. Each frame hints at something sinister without giving away the bigger picture. It leaves viewers with one question: Hero Ya Haiwaan? Watch it here:

How did fans react to Haiwaan teaser?

Fans took to the comment box and seemed impressed by Akshay Kumar's shift to a negative role. They also loved whatever little they could gather on Saif Ali Khan's role. "Wow BGM oh my God", "Back to villain mode", "Akshay Kumar × Priyadarshan Duo Never Ever Dissapoints Blockbuster Loading", "Akshay sir ka aisa movie kabhi nahi dekha", "Akshay's second comeback", "Akshay + Saif + Priyadarshan = Dangerous Combination", "Priyadarshan comedy movies - doubt but Priyadarshan serious movies - no doubt", and others.

Haiwaan cast and crew

Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, with music composed by Pritam. Akshay and Priyadarshan recently collaborated for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years. The duo, who have previously worked in films such as Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, have teamed up yet again.

The film is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn are backing the project.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also read:

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan gets release date; here’s when it hits theatres