Udaipur Files cleared by government: Know the release date and plot After months of controversy and court cases, Udaipur Files is finally releasing in theatres on August 8. Here’s what it’s about and why it made headlines.

New Delhi:

After a long controversy over the release of 'Udaipur Files', the film has finally received the green signal. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has lifted the ban on its release, dismissing the objections raised to the film.

For the unversed, the release of 'Udaipur Files' was being debated for a long time. Earlier, it was scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, but a petition was filed against its release in the Delhi High Court. The petitioners alleged that the film defames a particular religious community and this may affect the fair trial of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

What the Delhi High Court said about the film

The Delhi High Court had directed the Central Government to review the film again and exercise its rights under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act. After this, the central government formed a committee which suggested 55 cuts to the film. The producer agreed to make these changes.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently issued an order clarifying that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has provided a certificate to the film as per the prescribed procedure and the producer has also made additional cuts. The ministry said that there is no solid reason to ban the film or make any further changes, so the review petitions have been rejected.

When is Udaipur Files releasing in theatres?

After the Delhi High Court stayed the film, the producers also approached the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order of the High Court. After this, the committee of the Central Government reviewed the film and then it was passed with some changes. Now that all the legal hurdles have been removed, the film is all set to release on the big screen on August 8.

What the producer said ahead of release

Producer Amit Jani released a video on social media announcing the release date of the film and requested people to watch the film themselves and decide what is wrong with it. He said, 'We have presented the film in as balanced and sensitive a manner as possible. Our aim is not to target any community, but to show an incident.'

Udaipur Files plot: What the film is about

Vijay Raaz is playing the lead role in 'Udaipur Files'. The subject of the film is very sensitive as it is based on a murder that took place in the year 2022, which shook the whole country. The film shows how a simple tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, shared a post on social media and was then brutally killed in his shop.

