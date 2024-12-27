Rajinikanth to Kapil Sharma, here's how celebs mourn demise of former PM Manmohan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Many celebs paid their last tribute to the late former PM of India.

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, died on Thursday night, hours after being hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS. As the news of his demise broke out, tributes started pouring in from across the country, mourning the veteran Congress leader's passing. From Bollywood celebrities to South stars and celebs from the TV fraternity were no exception as they also paid their last tribute to the late Congress leader.

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol paid his heartfelt condolences over the death of Manmohan Singh. In his Instagram post, he remembered him as a 'visionary leader'. ''I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity& contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohanSingh,'' he wrote.

Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post.

While talking to media in Chennai, superstar Rajinikanth called the late former PM a 'great financial reformer and a statesman'.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma took to his X handle and penned a long note remembering the former PM. Along with the note, he also shared a throwback picture of himself from his meeting with the late Congress leader. ''India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten,'' he wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played former PM Manmohan Singh's role on the big screens also paid his last tribute to him. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video of himself speaking about the time he spent with the late Congress leader during the shoot of The Accidental Prime Minister.

''Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former #PrimeMinister of India #DrManmohanSingh! Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him. He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say may be not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!,'' he wrote in his post.

Earlier today, the makers of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar postponed the teaser release, which was scheduled for today. ''In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding,'' Nadiadwala Grandson wrote in a post.

