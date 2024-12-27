Squid Game 2: Complete list of games played in Season 2 along with twisted changed rules

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Squid Game 2 released on Netflix on December 26,2024.

Squid Game 2, a popular Netflix series, is finally out on the platform. The web show premiered on Netflix on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Squid Game became popular for its intriguing storyline which consists of 456 players playing several games to survive and ultimately win massive prize money. Many fans of the show anticipated similar games as that of the first season. Surprisingly, several new games are introduced and that too with twister rules. Check out the complete list of games in Season 2 of Squid Games.

Ddakji

It is a traditional South Korean Game in which two players try to flip each other's tiles that are made of folded paper. To determine who goes first, the players start with Rock Paper Scissors.

Jokenpo

This game is basically Rock Paper Scissors but with a twisted rule. It requires the players to play the game with two hands, following which they have to pull back one of their hands, estimating which hand will make them win the game. If they fail to pull back one of their hands on time, they get disqualified.

Russian Roulette

This game is played at the end of the first episode of Squid Game Season 2. This time, the rules were also different as the cylinder would not be rotated in every round and the odds of getting out alive diminished after each round. Gi-Hun, the protagonist of the show, fortunately wins the game.

Red Light Green Light

It was the first game in Season 2 of Squid Game. It is a traditional kids game in which the players have to stop when the caller says 'Red Light' and run towards the finish line when the caller says 'Green Light'. In the show, the movement is monitored by a robotic doll, who shoots those players who are seen moving during the 'Red Light' signal.

Six-legged Pentathlon

It is the second game in Season 2 wherein the legs of the team of five players are tied together. Then they have to play five mini-games and every player must take their turns to be the winning team. These five mini-games include, Ddakji, Flying Stone, Gong-gi, Spinning Top and Jegi.

Mingle

The new game introduced in this season is Mingle wherein the players have to stand on a central platform which rotates. When the platform stops rotating and a number gets announced, the players must find their way to the small rooms with the number of players being called out in every round. If one fails to meet the numerical criteria or fails to reach the rooms in time gets killed by the guards.

Lights Out

In this game, the staff of the organisation give forks to the players and allow them to keep it for the night. Players start manipulating each other into killing other players over the night, ultimately increasing their prize and their shares as well.