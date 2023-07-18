Rajesh Khanna and his complicated love life with Dimple Kapadia, Anju Mahendru, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna was tagged as the First Superstar of Bollywood. The actor, who passed away on July 18, 2012, remained the highest-paid actor in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 1980s with the most successful films in his kitty. From Haathi Mere Saathi to Aradhana to Do Raaster to Roti to Anand, Khanna captivated generations with his impeccable acting prowess. Apart from his career in films, he also remained in the limelight for his complicated love life. His relationship with Dimple Kapadia and Anju Mahendru is the most talked about and hogged headlines during that time.

When Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia

The 31-year-old Rajesh Khanna proposed to the 16-year-old Kapadia after his break up with Anju Mahendru. He was in a live-in relationship with Mahendru for seven years and split due to personal issues. They did not speak to each other for the next 17 years.

During the peak of his career, Khanna crossed paths with Kapadia during her first film Bobby with Rishi Kapoor. Khanna developed feelings for her at the time when she was dating her co-actor Rishi Kapoor. However, Kapadia and Kapoor broke off. After learning about the break-up, Khanna popped The question in front of Kapadia despite knowing that she was a teenager. Kapadia was a huge fan of the actor and agreed to the marriage.

Later on, their marriage hit rock bottom after Khanna's films started to flop at the box office and triggered temperamental issues. He became an alcohol addict, however, Kapadia stayed on his side until 1984. The couple had two daughters together—Twinkle and Rinki Khanna.

When Rajesh Khanna fell for Tina Munim despite being married

During the tough phase of his marriage with Dimple Kapadia, the superstar fell in love with Tina Munim. The duo worked together on more than 11 films. In the 1980s, the rumoured couple hogged headlines. Later, Khanna said getting married to Dimple was a healing process for him and the affair with Tina Munim was a blam on his wounds.

