Rajat Sharma condoles Dharmendra's death, says 'souls like Dharam Ji do not leave — they simply become light'

There's a wave of grief across the Indian film industry as veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Fans and industry colleagues have condoled the death of the 'Sholay' star, remembering his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma also took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over Dharmendra's demise. Sharing a video from the actor's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat.

In his X post, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma wrote, "Today, Indian cinema has lost one of its purest hearts. Dharmendra ji has left us — gently, gracefully — just as he lived. He was strength without arrogance, fame without noise, a hero who made kindness look heroic and simplicity divine. He will always be around with his films. Souls like Dharam Ji do not leave — they simply become light. @aapkadharam #Dharmendra #DharmendraDeol (sic)."

In the video clip from Aap Ki Adalat, Rajat Sharma asked Dharmendra on the show, "Dharmendra ji, itne barso aapko logon ne bahut pyaar diya. 55 saal tak 300 filmein. Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan – ek se ek superstar aaye, lekin aap apni jagah qayam hain, lekin apne bare mei thor kam sochte hai, kabhi koshish nahi ki number 1 banne ki? (Dharmendra ji, people have loved you immensely for so many years. In 55 years, you crossed the mark of 300 films. From Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, many great superstars came and went, yet you held your place, but you never tried to become number one. Do you think too little of yourself?)

To this, Dharmendra replied, "Dekhiye sahab! Hamari is film industry ka baba adam niraala hai, ki yahan kabhi koi kuch bhi nahi hota. Aur kabhi koi jaisa koi nahi hota. Main to ye kahunga ki is industry mein aise waise log ban jaate hain kaise kaise, mujhe to main bhi na ban'na aaya, waisa banu to kaise! (Look, sir! In our film industry, things are unique, here, nothing is ever certain, and no one is ever like anyone else. I would even say that in this industry all kinds of people become all kinds of things. I myself didn't even know how to 'become' anything… so how could I become what I never knew how to be!)"

Bollywood mourns the loss of Dharmendra

Celebrities, including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, and others, paid tribute to Dharmendra on their social media handles.

For the unversed, the veteran actor had been struggling with age-related health issues and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for over ten days. He was later shifted back to his Juhu bungalow, where he spent his final days under medical supervision.

It is significant to note that Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in Sriram Raghavan's film Ikkis. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025. The makers also released the first look of the actor from the movie earlier today, November 24, 2025.

