Raja Shivaji X movie review: Did Riteish Deshmukh's film impress social media users? See reactions

New Delhi:

Hailed as the most anticipated film of 2026 in the history of Marathi cinema, Raja Shivaji finally hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Starring and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, this historical epic has generated immense excitement among both audiences and critics. Immediately following its release, social media has been flooded with reactions, with people hailing it as a historic milestone in Indian cinema.

Let's see what X users have to say about the film.

Taran Adarsh praises Raja Shivaji

Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has rated the film 4.5 stars, describing it as "power-packed." Praising Riteish Deshmukh's directorial prowess, he termed the film a magnificent tribute to one of India's greatest warrior kings. According to Taran, Riteish has not only handled this sensitive and monumental subject matter with confidence but has also brought it to the screen with absolute grandeur and authenticity. The film's narrative possesses both grandeur and emotional depth, leaving the audience filled with a sense of pride.

See some other X reactions here:

Who plays what in the film?

Riteish Deshmukh portrays the central character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Audiences are unanimous in their opinion that this marks the finest performance of his career to date. According to X users, he has masterfully internalised the Maharaj's vision, his leadership, and his commanding aura. Meanwhile, Genelia Deshmukh, in the role of Maharani Saibai, has added significant depth to the narrative. Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, as the antagonists, deliver a strong and impactful screen presence that sustains the film's tension and excitement. Furthermore, the presence of veteran actors such as Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and Bhagyashree has made the film even more exceptional.

Salman Khan's cameo

Salman Khan's cameo is currently the most talked-about topic on social media. The moment he appears on screen, audiences in theaters are met with thunderous applause and a truly spine-tingling experience. Riteish had confirmed Salman's involvement during Bigg Boss Marathi itself, a revelation that has now become a major highlight of the film.

Raja Shivaji's runtime

According to X users, Santosh Sivan's magical cinematography and Ajay-Atul's musical score have added immense brilliance to the film. The battle sequences, in particular, have generated considerable buzz. Critics and experts suggest that this level of authentic action and visual spectacle is being witnessed for the very first time in the Marathi film industry. The Marathi version of the film runs for 195 minutes, while the Hindi version has been kept slightly shorter at 187 minutes.

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