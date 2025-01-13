Raj Kundra announces his Punjabi film debut on Lohri, wife Shilpa Shetty reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra made his Bollywood debut with UT69 in 2023.

After his Bollywood debut with UT 69, businessman Raj Kundra is all set to make his Punjabi film debut. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, he announced his new project titled Mehr along with the motion poster. The voiceover in the post read, ''Kahaani sirf heroki nahi hoti, zero ki bhihoti hai.'' Along with the poster, Kundra added a caption that read, ''This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehr—a tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru’s Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life.''

See the post:

Actress Jasmin Bhasin also congratulated him with clapping hands emojis. Actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote, ''Mubrakkkkk mere bhai.'' Along with Raj, the film will also star Geeta Basra and is slated to release on September 5, 2025. His post also garnered a shoutout from his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty. Sharing the post on her Instagram in the Stories section , she wrote, ''All the best, Cookie.''

Raj Kundra's first film and recent controversies

Kundra made his acting debut with UT69, which was released in 2023. It was a satirical drama based on his time in prison, where he also played the lead role. Raj Kundra has faced legal controversies in recent years. Kundra who was arrested in 2021 by Mumbai Police over allegations linked to the production and distribution of adult content, has consistently denied all charges, asserting that his business ventures were legitimate.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: The Greatest Rivalry India vs Pakistan: Netflix's new docu-series set to premiere on this date

Also Read: 'Wicked' music producer Greg Wells loses his family home, mixing room and studio in LA wildfires