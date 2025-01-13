The Greatest Rivalry India vs Pakistan: Netflix's new docu-series set to premiere on this date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The upcoming Netflix's docu-series to premiere next month on the platform.

2025 has kickstarted for Team India fans on a higher note. Not only the Men in Blue be competing against England at the home ground, but they will also be chasing the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy title. Keeping that thing in mind, Netflix has announced a new docu-series, which is based on the epic cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. It is titled The Great Rivalry: India vs Pakistan.

About the upcoming docu-series

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan will premiere on the platform on February 7, just a few days ahead of the commencement of the ICC Champions Trophy and the much-awaited clash between the two teams on February 23.

The series will explore the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations. The show will feature respective greats of cricket from both sides unveiling lesser-known insights. Some of the legendary cricketers, who featured in the teaser, include Virendra Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Waqar Younis, among others.

Team India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

The much-anticipated contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 23. Bangladesh and New Zealand are India's competitors in the group other than Pakistan. India will be playing against Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2, with all their matches likely to be held in Dubai.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will be kickstarting the tournament in Karachi against New Zealand on February 19 and their last league match will be against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

