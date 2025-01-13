Sonu Sood reveals real reason behind directing Fateh, says 'as an actor you have limits'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fateh was released in cinemas on January 10, 2025

Sonu Sood, who made his directorial debut with Fateh, shared the real reason behind choosing to become a director. He attended the red carpet screening of his film and expressed his take on the action genre and why he chose Fateh to be his debut directorial. In a talk with news agency ANI, Sonu said, ''I always used to think that whenever a Bollywood movie is made - we often say that why our movies do not have action scenes like foreign movies. Why the foreign people not talk about our action scenes? It was always there in my mind, but as an actor, you do not have much say due to your limits including the production budget and script. When I became the director, I brought that into my movie."

Sonu spent a lot of time writing the action scenes for the film and he recalled an action scene that took two-and-a-half months during the making of the film. "When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that efforts always harbours appreciation."

Directed by Sood, Fateh is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from direction, Sonu is also headlining the film. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

