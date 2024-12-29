Raj Kapoor to Mohammed Rafi, PM Narendra Modi mentions legendary stars in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Narendra Modi mentions Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi in Mann Ki Baat

2024 marked the 100th birth anniversary of four legendary stars of the cinema world. On this special occasion, a film festival was organised for some, while for some, there was an outpouring of wishes on social media. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about these four legendary stars in the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of this year. On Sunday, he mentioned Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha and Akkineni Nageswara Rao and called them inspirational.

Here's what the PM said

In the latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi has mentioned Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. "In 2024, we are celebrating the birth centenary of many film personalities who played an important role in giving the country global recognition. The lives of these personalities are a source of inspiration for our film industry," the PM said.

PM sang praises of Mohammed Rafi

About Mohammed Rafi, PM Modi said, "Mohammed Rafi's magical voice touched the heart of every listener. His voice was incredible. Be it devotional songs, romantic songs or sad songs, he has brought every emotion alive with his voice. It is true that today's youth also listen to his songs with the same passion. This is the true meaning of timeless art."

About Akkineni Nageswara Rao, PM Modi said, "His films have beautifully depicted Indian traditions and values." He further said, "Tapan Sinha ji's films gave a new perspective to the society. His films gave the message of social consciousness and national unity."

It is known that cinema's legendary producer-director and actor Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday was on December 14, when PM Modi met the Kapoor family and congratulated them for organising the late actor's film festival. For the unversed, Mohammad Rafi, who made a name in the music industry, had his 100th birthday on December 24. Telugu actor ANR's 100th birth anniversary was on September 20 and film director Tapan Sinha's 100th birth anniversary was on October 2, 2024.

