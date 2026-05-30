'Misleading and speculative': PVR INOX denies reports of legal dispute with producer Vashu Bhagnani

New Delhi:

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has recently been in the news due to a legal dispute with the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, on Saturday morning, reports also claimed that he was facing trouble with PVR INOX Pictures.

However, the PVR INOX reacted to the online chatter with an official statement on social media, calling it "misleading and speculative." For the unversed, Vashu Bhagnani is the founder of Pooja Entertainment and has produced famous films like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Biwi No. 1 and others.

PVR INOX denies reports of legal dispute with producer Vashu Bhagnani

In the statement, they wrote, "We have noted a recent media report concerning PVRINOX Pictures and Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties (sic)."

It also added, "PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect. As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain (sic)." Take a look below:

The statement further added appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani’s handling of matters between both companies, writing "We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji’s legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative, and we greatly value the positive relationship that we have built over the years (sic)."

For the unversed, reports surfaced alleging a dispute between PVR Inox and Pooja Entertainment over a three-film deal, including Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, along with claims of a Rs 100 crore refundable advance linked to box office performance.

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