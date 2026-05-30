'Dangal is so touching': Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming hopes her journey inspires a 'Dangal 2'

New Delhi:

The Chinese MMA fighter Shi Ming secured a dominant victory against the Indian woman MMA fighter Puja Tomar at Road to UFC Season 5 held in Macau. But the match was not the only highlight. What happened after the fight inside the Octagon became one of the main talking points of the event.

For the unversed, Shi Ming mentioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his film Dangal during her Octagon interview. Read on to find out what she said.

Shi Ming's Dangal comment steals attention

Shi Ming's post-fight interview became the viral moment of the night. Speaking with emotion, she mentioned Aamir Khan and said the sports drama Dangal had a deep influence on her journey in combat sports. She also joked that her own life story might deserve a sequel.

While giving the interview she said, "It's really important to me that people believe in me… I want to say that, I like Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The movie, Dangal, is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday. Dangal 2, let’s go!" Take a look below:

About Dangal

The 2016 film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, follows the real-life story of Indian wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. It also showcases his inspiring journey of training his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, to become successful wrestlers for India.

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