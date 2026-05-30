May 30, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. 'Dangal is so touching': Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming hopes her journey inspires a 'Dangal 2'

'Dangal is so touching': Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming hopes her journey inspires a 'Dangal 2'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

China's MMA fighter Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar at Road to UFC 5 but went viral after praising Aamir Khan’s Dangal in her emotional Octagon interview, calling it an inspiration.

China's MMA fighter Shi Ming praised Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal and expressed her desire for a sequel.
China's MMA fighter Shi Ming praised Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal and expressed her desire for a sequel. Image Source : Instagram/ Shi Ming, TMDB
New Delhi:

The Chinese MMA fighter Shi Ming secured a dominant victory against the Indian woman MMA fighter Puja Tomar at Road to UFC Season 5 held in Macau. But the match was not the only highlight. What happened after the fight inside the Octagon became one of the main talking points of the event. 

For the unversed, Shi Ming mentioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his film Dangal during her Octagon interview. Read on to find out what she said. 

Shi Ming's Dangal comment steals attention

Shi Ming's post-fight interview became the viral moment of the night. Speaking with emotion, she mentioned Aamir Khan and said the sports drama Dangal had a deep influence on her journey in combat sports. She also joked that her own life story might deserve a sequel.

While giving the interview she said, "It's really important to me that people believe in me… I want to say that, I like Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The movie, Dangal, is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday. Dangal 2, let’s go!" Take a look below:

About Dangal 

The 2016 film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, follows the real-life story of Indian wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. It also showcases his inspiring journey of training his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, to become successful wrestlers for India.

Also Read: Not one or two but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar gears up for world TV premiere on three channels | Deets inside

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
MMA Fighter Dangal Aamir Khan Dangal 2
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\