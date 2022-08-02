Pushpa on YouTube in Hindi: Know when to watch Allu Arjun's blockbuster film for free

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALLUARJUNONLINE Allu Arjun's Pushpa is set to stream on YouTube for free

Pushpa set the box office on fire when it was released in cinema halls last year in December. Despite being a regional film, it routed its opponents, noticeably Ranveer Singh's 83, in the Hindi belts. The movie's songs and Allu Arjun's styling, gestures and dialogues are still a rage among the masses. After completing its successful theatrical run, the movie has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video in various languages. Now, Pushpa is all set to stream on YouTube for free, the makers have announced.

Pushpa fans will be able to stream the movie in Hindi on YouTube for free from August 14. Goldmines Telefilms shared the announcement on the streaming site with a video from the film. Pushpa will stream on YouTube in Hindi from Sunday, August 14 at 8 PM. Releasing on the eve of Independence Day, fans could not have asked for a bigger surprise.

After the success of Pushpa: The Rule, all eyes are now on the sequel Pushpa: The Rise. Director Buchibabu Sana, who achieved overnight success with his debut film Uppena, has teamed up with director Sukumar of 'Rangasthalam' to finish the script for Pushpa: The Rule. It is reported that Allu Arjun and the other cast will join Sukumar on the sets of 'Pushpa: The Rule' in September. Pre-production work for the movie is underway and Allu Arjun is currently prepping for his role.

Sukumar's Pushpa was originally intended to be a one-part film, but as time went on, the producers realised that the plot could be divided into Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule. The second portion of the popular movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is generating twice as much buzz as the first. Expectations for the future edition of the crime drama are growing as the creators continue to work on the screenplay component.

(With IANS inputs)

