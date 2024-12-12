Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' becomes highest grossing Indian film of 2024, know day 7 collection here

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 becomes highest-grossing film of the year

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is dominating the box office since its release. This film with large-scale action has again rocked on the 7th day of its release and has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. With this, the Pan India sequel has broken the record of several 2024 releases like Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD and GOAT.

Pushpa 2's blast continues

Pushpa 2, released under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, recorded a decline of 15% on Wednesday (December 11) as compared to its previous day. This Allu Arjun film earned around Rs 42 crore on its 7th day which shows the strong hold of the film on the audience. According to the data available on Sacnilk, the film collected 42 crores on December 11. If we look at it in different languages, the film collected 9 crores in Telugu, 30 crores in Hindi, 2 crores in Tamil, 60 lakhs in Kannada and 40 lakhs in Malayalam. Now everyone's eyes are on the figures of the eighth day of the film. Talking about the worldwide gross collection, Pushpa-2 has become the highest-grossing film of the year 2024 with a collection of Rs 1002 crore worldwide. Along with this, the second record is that the film has entered the fastest 1000-crore club.

Story of Pushpa 2

The story of Pushpa 2: The Rule begins from where Pushpa: The Rise ended in which Pushpa (Allu Arjun) set himself as a big name in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in illegal activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) more than anything and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film follows his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other competitors who challenge his might. The stakes are high as Pushpa's power grows, but the personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way make his journey difficult.

