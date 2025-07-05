Punjabi actress Tania's stepfather shot at by miscreants posing as patients in Moga Two unknown youths opened fire on Doctor Aniljit Kamboj, the stepfather of Punjabi actress Tania, on Friday in Kot Ise Khan of Moga. The injured doctor has been admitted to a hospital in Moga.

New Delhi:

Punjabi actress Tania's stepfather, Doctor Aniljit Kamboj, was shot at in Kot Ise Khan of Moga of Punjab on Friday. Two unknown youths opened fire at the actress's stepfather. While taking medicine at Harbans Nursing Home, one of the two unknown bike-borne youths suddenly opened fire. In this firing, the senior doctor was seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place in broad daylight

According to reports, when Doctor Kamboj was present in the clinic, two youths entered the nursing home on the pretext of treatment on Friday afternoon. While talking on the pretext of asking for medicine, one of them suddenly took out a pistol and started firing. One bullet hit the doctor in the chest and the other in his hand. After being shot, he was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Moga city, where his condition is now said to be stable.

CCTV footage is being investigated

After the incident, there was a stir in the area. As soon as the police got the information, SSP Ajay Gandhi and other senior officers reached the spot and started the investigation. Footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby is being scanned, which can help in identifying the attackers. Private hospital manager Dr Ajmer Kalra said that Kamboj has been hit by several bullets and his medical team is continuously engaged in treatment.

Attackers came on a bike

SSP Ajay Gandhi told the media that the accused youth had come inside on the pretext of treatment, but their real intention was to attack. The police have some important clues and the attackers are expected to be arrested soon. At present, security has been increased in the entire area and the police are investigating from every angle. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area due to this incident and people are demanding the early arrest of the accused.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 's first look to be out on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Aditya Dhar manages to hide it from the actor