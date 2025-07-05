Dhurandhar 's first look to be out on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Aditya Dhar manages to hide it from the actor The final first look release of Dhurandhar, which is scheduled to be released on Ranveer's birthday, has been kept under strict lock and key.

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar seems to have a grand plan for Ranveer Singh's birthday celebration this year. The actor will celebrate his 40th birthday this Thursday and to surprise and give his leading man a gift, Dhar was covertly getting ready to reveal the first look of his eagerly awaited movie, Dhurandhar. However, the news ultimately made its way to Ranveer, who questioned Aditya about its veracity. Aditya attempted to sidestep the issue, but after Ranveer persisted in pressing the subject, Aditya eventually spoke clean while pleading with Ranveer to have faith in him and wait patiently for the official, big first look unveiling.

Ranveer Singh has not seen the final cut

According to people close to the production, Aditya has been really eager to surprise Ranveer and has gone to great measures to hide it. The final first look release of Dhurandhar, which is scheduled to be released on Ranveer's birthday, has been kept under strict lock and key, even though he has seen early rushes of Dhurandhar. In their lengthy chats, Ranveer has asked him countless things in anticipation, to which Aditya has patiently responded.

'Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn't seen the final cut,' an insider shares, hinting at the anticipation. 'It's entirely Aditya's ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar,' the source added.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Cast of Dhurandhar

Ranveer's career and work front

In his 15-year film career, Ranveer Singh has featured in several successful films like 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Lootera' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', among others. These days, he is busy shooting for director Aditya Dhar's action-drama film 'Dhurandhar'. Apart from Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Khanna and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in important roles in this film. 'Dhurandhar' is a spy thriller film. According to media reports, its story will be based on the era of the 1970s and 1980s in Pakistan. The shooting of the film is almost complete. After this film, he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film 'Don 3'. Reports also suggest that Ranveer will be seen entering Maddock Films' supernatural universe.

