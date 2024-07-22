Priyanka Chopra spends quality time mom Madhu Chopra, daughter Maltie Marie | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra with mother and daughter

Priyanka Chopra often shares cute video clips and pictures of trips throughout the world with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. This time 'desi girl' shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram having a good time with her daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra.

The trio went whale-watching and were also seen enjoying the cruise. Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting a purple shirt and matching pants paired with a black t-shirt and crop top. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!".

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Bluff, which hails from the Russo Brothers banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios and will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The movie will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini. PeeCee also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel. The Bluff will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier this year, the actress had even confirmed that she would be a part of the upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff. She took to Instagram and shared a snip of a publication and wrote in the caption, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain".

Priyanka will also feature in Heads Of State, also starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

