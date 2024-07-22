7 Best Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe films of all time | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Daniel Radcliffe

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe gained worldwide recognition after starring in Harry Potter films as the main lead. Apart from the franchise, the actor has given several other blockbusters and his brilliant acting skills have been applauded by movie critics as well the netizens. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, which is on July 23, let's take a look at a few of the films he has been part of.

1. Harry Potter films

He has been part of all the 7 films and all turned out to be blockbusters. People still today love to watch films, be it any occasion or celebration. The films are based on the novel of the same name by JK Rowling. Apart from Daniel Radcliffe, the film stars Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Tom Felton and Robbie Coltrane among others.

2. The Lost City

The Lost City is the story of a novelist who is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who wants her to locate a lost treasure. Chaos ensues when a model sets out to rescue her from him. Directed by Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee, the film features Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez and Hector Anibal among others.

3. The Woman in Black

The Woman in Black is a classic horror story that will give you goosebumps! The film tells the story of a lawyer who is assigned to travel to a village to examine a house that belonged to a recently deceased woman. He discovers the spirit of the same woman and learns that she's killing the village children. Directed by James Watkins, the film features Janet Mc Teer, Liz White, Emma Shorey, Ciaran Hinds and Sophie Stuckey.

4. Now You See Me 2

Now You See Me 2 is the story of four Horsemen, a group of illusionists, who find themselves in Macau, China, planning to pull off a robbery on the orders of a devious technology genius. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo and Dave Franco among others.

5. Victor Frankenstein

Victor Frankenstein is the story of Victor Frankenstein who teams up with Igor Strausman for groundbreaking research on immorality in humans. However, his experiment takes a horrific turn and Igor attempts to stop him from wreaking havoc. Directed by Paul McGuigan, the film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Brown Findlay, Andrew Scott, and Mark Gatiss among others.

6. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the best biopic and perfectly portrayed by our Harry Potter star. The film tells the story of Weird Al" Yankovic who rebels and makes his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. Directed by Eric Appel, the film stars Evan Rachel Wood, Spencer Treat Clark, Julianne Nicholson and Thomas Lennon.

7. Kill Your Darlings

Kill Your Darlings is the story of a literary revolution that ensues when Ginsberg meets Carr at college. However, an unresolved murder invites trouble for Carr and sets Ginsberg on a path to reveal the truth through controversial poetry. Directed by John Krokidas, the film stars Dane DeHaan, Elizabeth Olsen, Ben Foster and Jack Hudson among others.

