'I am just excited...', David Gyasi on upcoming 'The Diplomat' season 2

Hollywood actor David Gyasi, who starred opposite Keri Russell in "The Diplomat", says the show writers are working on creating a great season for viewers who loved the Netflix series. Gyasi plays Austin Dennison, UK Foreign Secretary, to Russell's Kate Wyler, the newly appointed US ambassador to the UK. They must work closely to find those responsible behind the attack on a British aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf that has killed 41 sailors in the series, which premiered in April last year to great reviews.

According to a report in PTI, when he was asked about the pressure to do better in the next season, Gyasi told PTI, "We are fortunate that the writers are in the writing room so the pressure would be with them but we get to see the scripts and I’m like, ‘Oh my lord, this is good'. The actor, 44, said while he cannot reveal much, he is looking forward to the second season like the fans of the show.

"I'm just excited for people to see season two, if you liked season one, you're going to love season two," he said. The actor said he has always liked how "science fiction allows for metaphor" to talk about situations in the world without alarming people. Gyasi, who featured in films like “Cloud Atlas”, co-directed by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar”, and Alex Garland-helmed “Annihilation”, has worked as a voice actor for the audio series, “Impact Winter” season three.

The series, a dystopian drama about survival, is set shortly when a comet impact has blotted out the sun, enveloping the Earth in perpetual winter. Vampires have emerged from the shadows to rule supreme. Season two came out in 2023 while the third season premiered on Audible on July 18.

