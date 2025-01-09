Priyanka Chopra feels 'immensely proud' as she joins Oscar-shortlisted Anuja as executive producer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM PeeCee is now serving as the executive producer in Anuja after Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has boarded Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja as an executive producer. The film already has two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling as its producers. Anuja is one of the 15 films to be selected in the Live Action Short category by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, Anuja follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister, a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.

Speaking on the association with the film, PeeCee said, ''This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present.''

''Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project,'' she added.

This is Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema. Apart from Anuja, another film that remains in the Oscars face is Santosh, a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri.

Featuring actress Shahana Goswami, Santosh is the United Kingdom's official entry for the Oscars. The film premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

