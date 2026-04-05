Priyanka Chopra extends support to Parineeti Chopra's husband, brother-in-law Raghav Chadha amid AAP demotion

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite active on social media and is frequently seen supporting her cousins. Amidst this, she commented on a post by Parineeti Chopra's husband, politician Raghav Chadha, which has since gone viral. For those unaware, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has removed Raghav Chadha from the post of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. He has been replaced by another Member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal.

Consequently, he shared a video on Instagram titled 'Silent, but not defeated.' Priyanka Chopra subsequently reacted to this very post in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra comments on Raghav Chadha's post

Raghav Chadha shared a video montage highlighting various issues he raised during different parliamentary sessions. The clip features him speaking on topics such as the disparity between education and employment, the concept of 'One Nation, One Medical Treatment,' wage indexation, and his demand to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Bhagat Singh. In the caption accompanying the video, Raghav Chadha simply posted an emoji of the Indian flag. In the comments section, Priyanka Chopra shared emojis featuring heart eyes,clapping hands and a clap symbol.

Parineeti Chopra had also shared the post

Prior to this, Raghav Chadha's wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, had also shared her husband's video on her Instagram Stories to express her support. However, she later deleted the post. As for Priyanka Chopra, last year on Raghav Chadha's 37th birthday, the actress shared a photograph featuring herself and Parineeti Chopra; the image was a throwback from the couple's engagement ceremony. Accompanying this post, she wrote in the caption, 'Happy Birthday, Raghav Chadha.' May the coming year be filled with good health, happiness, and new adventures with your little one. In this very post, she also tagged her cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

About Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a comeback to Indian cinema. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, which also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. For the filming of this movie, Priyanka Chopra frequently visits Hyderabad.

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