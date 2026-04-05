Why were Karan Aujla's Lucknow and Ludhiana concerts cancelled? Know here

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concerts in Lucknow and Ludhiana have been cancelled. This news comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding his show in Mumbai last month. Aujla is currently on his P-Pop Culture India Tour. He kicked off the tour with a show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28. On April 3, he performed in Kolkata. Following that, he performed in Mumbai on March 3.

During Karan Aujla's concert in Mumbai on March 3, the audience was left highly disgruntled. Fans alleged poor management, near-stampede situations, and instances of several people fainting due to the intense afternoon heat.

What happened at the Mumbai concert?

Now, reports indicate that Karan Aujla's upcoming shows in Lucknow (scheduled for April 10) and Ludhiana (scheduled for April 12) have been cancelled. Although Aujla has not yet issued an official statement, the District app, which manages this tour, no longer lists the Lucknow and Ludhiana events. This effectively confirms the cancellation of the shows. The app has also notified ticket buyers regarding the refund process.

Which is the next concert?

As soon as reports regarding the cancellation of the Lucknow and Ludhiana concerts surfaced on social media, Karan Aujla announced Mumbai 2.0. This concert is scheduled to take place on April 12. There are also reports confirming that Karan Aujla's concert in Jaipur, scheduled for April 5, will proceed exactly as planned.

What are the reasons behind the concert cancellations?

Citing an official from the local administration in Lucknow, HT reported, 'Yes, the show scheduled to take place in the city has been cancelled. There were several issues involved, including the inability to secure a liquor license. The availability of the venue, due to pre-scheduled matches, was indeed one factor, but the primary reason was the need to break even on revenue; specifically, not all tickets for the show were sold, perhaps because the prices were exorbitant. A single table seating 10 to 15 people was priced in the lakhs.'

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